Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.