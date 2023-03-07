Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.51% of Ducommun worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCO stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $665.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.33.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

