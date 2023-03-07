DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 17,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

