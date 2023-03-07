Eaton Vance Management Acquires 7,046 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

