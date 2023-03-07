Eaton Vance Management Acquires 7,046 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $3,646,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.