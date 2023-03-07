Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,053,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,490,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

