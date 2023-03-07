Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after buying an additional 530,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

