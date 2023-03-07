Eaton Vance Management Has $367,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $70.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

