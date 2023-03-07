Eaton Vance Management Has $488,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 761.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

JD stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 532.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

