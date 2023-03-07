Eaton Vance Management Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity Stock Down 0.5 %

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

