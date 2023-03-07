Eaton Vance Management Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,548 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

