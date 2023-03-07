Eaton Vance Management Has $869,000 Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of DNB opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.