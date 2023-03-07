Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

