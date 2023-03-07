Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,277 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carvana were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE CVNA opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $150.84.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

