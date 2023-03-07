Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

