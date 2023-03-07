Eaton Vance Management Sells 13,721 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in APA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in APA by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

APA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

