Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

