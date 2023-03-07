Eaton Vance Management Sells 24,333 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Semtech were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

