Eaton Vance Management Sells 31,351 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crane by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

