Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BMA opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

