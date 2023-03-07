Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

