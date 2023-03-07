Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 575 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $770.15 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $771.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $703.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.08.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

