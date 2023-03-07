Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH Trading Down 3.3 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:PVH opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

