Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

