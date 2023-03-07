Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.