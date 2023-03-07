Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

