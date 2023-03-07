Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,986 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.