Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after buying an additional 233,580 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 222,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 214,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International
Service Co. International Price Performance
NYSE SCI opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Service Co. International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Service Co. International Profile
Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.
See Also
