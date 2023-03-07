Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 274,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 239,347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,164,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

