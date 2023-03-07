Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

LDOS stock opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

