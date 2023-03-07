Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.