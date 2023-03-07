Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

