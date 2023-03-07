Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $5,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 347.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 30.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,603,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,402 shares of company stock worth $3,737,648 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
