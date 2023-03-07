Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

