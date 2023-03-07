Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

