Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $435.70. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

