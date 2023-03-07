Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $231.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

