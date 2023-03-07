Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

