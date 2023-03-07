Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

