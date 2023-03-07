Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

