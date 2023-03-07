Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPGP opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

