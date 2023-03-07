Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 12,245 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,310,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $125,238,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after buying an additional 87,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

LPX opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

