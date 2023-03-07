Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $21,799,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

