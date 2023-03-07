Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Datadog by 165.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,144 shares of company stock worth $31,558,342. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

