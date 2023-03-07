Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Shares of SPOT opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

