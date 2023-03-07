Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,907,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,353,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

ZBRA opened at $305.81 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

