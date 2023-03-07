Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,597 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

