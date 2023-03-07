Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,651,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 116,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.