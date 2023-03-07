Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.