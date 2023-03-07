Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,877,000 after acquiring an additional 481,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

