Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $452,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 95.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.